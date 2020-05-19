Meek Mill Speaks Up After 80-Year Old Man Shot In The Back In North Philly

View this post on Instagram

An 80-year-old man has been hospitalized after he was shot in the back in North Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. Police say the shooting happened on the 2500 block of North 18th Street, shortly before 4 p.m. Police say the elderly man was in his car at the time of the shooting and suffered a graze wound. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and is in stable condition. No arrests have been made.