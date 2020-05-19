CLOSE
Meek Mill Speaks Up After 80-Year Old Man Shot In The Back In North Philly

According to NoGunZone, an 80-year old man was shot in the back in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon. Stories are circulating on what happened for this to occur and an anonymous source sent a direct message to NoGunZone saying, “He was there to take a lady there to the hospital who actually ended up dying because he got shot and couldn’t take her”

Meek Mill speaks up.

