Meek Mill Speaks Up After 80-Year Old Man Shot In The Back In North Philly

According to NoGunZone, an 80-year old man was shot in the back in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon. Stories are circulating on what happened for this to occur and an anonymous source sent a direct message to NoGunZone saying, “He was there to take a lady there to the hospital who actually ended up dying because he got shot and couldn’t take her”
View this post on Instagram
An 80-year-old man has been hospitalized after he was shot in the back in North Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. Police say the shooting happened on the 2500 block of North 18th Street, shortly before 4 p.m. Police say the elderly man was in his car at the time of the shooting and suffered a graze wound. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and is in stable condition. No arrests have been made.
Meek Mill speaks up.