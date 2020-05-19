CLOSE
Black Hairdresser Says She Was Harassed, While White Salon Owner Praised For Reopening

Fort Worth's Britanny Brown claims she was unfairly called out by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations on Facebook.

A Fort Worth, Texas hairdresser says she was unfairly called out on social media by a Texas regulatory board for allegedly reopening her business during the stay-at-home order and mandatory quarantine. Meanwhile, a white salon owner who was arrested for opening her business was later visited by state Senators.

According to WFAA, in March, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations used their account to accuse Britanny Brown of illegally reopening her salon, an act Brown denies.

The post warned,” please be advised that in addition to the criminal penalties under the executive order, there are potential TDLR violations that could subject you to administrative fines and sanctions.”

Brown explains that an ad she bought before the COVID-19 crisis was still popping up on social media, making it seem as if she was still open, when in fact she wasn’t. She hadn’t taken any customers since March 20, when Tarrant County told local salons to close, the Star-Telegram reported.

But when the TDLR singled her out, the post was vastly shared, sparking a lot of unkind and demeaning messages her way.

“I started getting like all these nasty comments and inboxes basically saying that I was you know doing services when I really wasn’t,” she said.

While they untagged her later, the damage had already been done.

 

In addition, Brown stressed that she is also pregnant with twins and would never put her unborn babies at risk for this potentially deadly virus.

In the meantime, white salon owner, Shelley Luther, who jailed for reopening her shop before the order was lifted, and had a political figure come by to get a hair cut: Senator Ted Cruz. Brown says it’s interesting how she has been treated differently.

“It was a shaming thing for me,” Brown said.

Not surprisingly, the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claimed he didn’t know anything about Brown’s situation.

“I don’t expect these decisions to be made perfectly and they are not going to be made exactly the same. It’s not going to happen. This is too much of an uncharted path,” Paxton said.

Sure, Jan.

Black Hairdresser Says She Was Harassed, While White Salon Owner Praised For Reopening

