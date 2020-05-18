The OWN network has launched a new show called Girlfriends Check In. The show ill feature various celebrity women who are friends in real live every week. This weekend the ‘girlfriends” where Erica Campbell, Yolanda Adams, Tasha Cobb Leonard and Tamela Mann. One of the questions that came up was, “Who is your Rap celebrity crush.” Yolanda said Busta Rhymes.

Check out Girlfriends Check In Saturday at 10am.

Source: Oprah.com

Gospel Artist Yolanda Adams Reveals Her Rapper Celebrity Crush was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 100.3 RNB: