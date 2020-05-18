May 2020: Philly COVID-19 Resources

The Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund

The Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund is giving $3000 forgivable loans to very small businesses in Pennsylvania that are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic. Go to their website to fill out the application: https://pa30dayfund.com/

Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium Testing

The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium provides free testing to those exhibiting symptoms of the virus, or those who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive or is presumed to be positive within the last 14 days. The testing is free and you do not have to arrive in a vehicle to be tested. To learn more about their work and find out where the testing is taking place, go to the website of co-founder Dr. Ala Stanford: http://realconciergemedicine.com

West Philadelphia Coronavirus Testing Site

There are both walk up and drive thru lanes at this site, which is located at 4122 Market Street, Philadelphia PA, in the parking lot formerly referred to as 4040 Market Street.

Testing hours: Monday through Friday from 10am to 4 pm

Learn more at: https://www.pennmedicine.org/coronavirus/drive-thru-testing-sites

Sayre Health Center Coronavirus Testing Site

The site entrance located in parking lot behind Sayre High School at 227 S. 59th St., Philadelphia PA. Patients can preregister by calling 215.474.4444 during regular business hours.

Testing hours: 10am to 3 pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 12 pm to 3 pm Thursday

Learn more at: https://www.pennmedicine.org/coronavirus/drive-thru-testing-sites

