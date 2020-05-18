Philly: Group Of Teenagers Jump Old Man At Gas Station (Girard Ave)

Now this is just plain wrong. A video surfaced of a group of teenagers being loud and obnoxious at a gas station where they decided to start picking on an elderly man. The older gentlemen did not back down so the teens took it to another level and started beating him up.
One of the teenagers hit the old man in what it appeared to be a baseball bat. These kids obviously need a good ole woopin’ from there parents when they get home to straighten up!
#DIRECTMESSAGE This was at the gas station on girard. For some reason people seem to think that it’s funny but in reality these kids were dead wrong and need their asses beat. Please post this so that people can recognize their children and check them. There’s a global pandemic going on the last thing these kids need to be doing is being outside bothering elderly people.
