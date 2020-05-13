Prince Concert Coming To YouTube For Coronavirus Relief

Get ready to party like it’s 1999…well, more like 1985. The late Prince is about to provide the musical relief many are needing right now. A concert from his Purple Rain tour will stream for three days on his YouTube channel starting Thursday. Fans will hear favorites like “When Doves Cry” and “Let’s Go Crazy.” The concert will also benefit a coronavirus response fund with Google matching all donations.

(Source-Variety)

