PHILLY: Are You Eligible For Emergency Cash Assistance?

In a recent press conference Mayor Kenney explained to the good people of Philadelphia what makes one eligible for getting an emergency cash grant during this pandemic. Residents who might be having a hard time staying afloat financially during this pandemic may be eligible for an emergency cash grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

The Emergency Assistance Program is designed to help families in need during this crisis. Any income below the federal poverty level (150 percent) —and/or about a household making $2,700 a month are eligible. Any family that is accepted through this program will receive a one-time grant of approximately $400-$1,200, based on their family size.

