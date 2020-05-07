‘Black Ink’ Boss Ceaser Accused of Not Paying $26K Settlement For Stealing Mayweather Fight

Once again, Ceaser and his company Black Ink are in trouble.

BOSSIP is exclusively reporting the tattoo shop mogul is has not paid a dime of $26K settlement he reached with Joe Hand Promotions. In the documents obtained by the website, Ceaser was accused of pirating the 2017 Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight and showing it in his Atlanta tattoo shop.

BOSSIP states the fight, which would only cost $99 to regular folks, costs thousands of dollars for businesses to stream in its establishments.

Per BOSSIP:

Joe Hand Promotions sued Black Ink Atlanta and its head, Ceasar Emmanuel, in federal court for piracy, copyright infringement and more, alleging the company stole Pay Per View services when it hijacked a signal to broadcast the 2017 fight in its ATL shop, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The company, which specializes in licensing premier sporting events to bars, restaurants, and other commercial locations, said although the fight costs $99 to watch in people’s homes, it cost several thousand dollars for businesses to stream it at their facilities. Joe Hand Promotions accused Black Ink of profiting off of stolen services, and demanded several hundred thousand dollars in money damages, their court papers state.

Ceaser and Black Ink agreed it would pay Joe Hand Promotions $26,000 but did not cop to any wrongdoing. The settlement was reached back in August 2019, but no money has been paid out since. BOSSIP reports that Joe Hand Promotions has gone back to court to obtain a writ of execution against Black Ink. That means U.S.Marshals will be authorized to seize any of Ceaser’s assets, property, and money.

We wonder if Ceaser was holding out so he can pay to keep his flagship location open in Harlem. But this definitely sounds like he will have a lot more to worry about now if the courts approve the writ of execution.

