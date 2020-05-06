Gabrielle Union is in the headlines a lot lately and today she’s accused of being Dwyane Wade’s side chick to his first wife Siohvaughn Funches. In other marriage news, LisaRaye also speaks on her previous marriage sharing that she wishes she would’ve married for love.

Cynthia Bailey shuts down rumors of not returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta. The reunion is coming up and she says no one has gotten their renewal contract yet but we can expect to see her in the next season.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Gabrielle Union Accused Of Being Dwyane Wade’s Side Chick Before Marriage [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3 RNB: