COVID-19 Grants, Resources And Relief For Entrepreneurs

Are you an entrepreneur looking for some relief during this COVID-19 pandemic? See our resources below!
HEALTH AWARENESS
COVID-19 Information
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
Heathy & Immunity Boosting Foods From AllRecipes.com
https://www.allrecipes.com/article/foods-that-boost-immune-system/
The Best Smart DIY Masks & Air Filtration
GOVERNMENT RELIEF
SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL)
https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/
Texas Benefits
https://twc.texas.gov/ or https://www.dshs.texas.gov/
PPP APPLICATION RESOURCES
PayPal
https://www.loanbuilder.com/ppp-loan-support
Lendido
Kabbage
https://www.kabbage.com/paycheck-protection-program-loans/
Square
https://squareup.com/us/en/l/sba-ppp-loans/
SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF & GRANTS
Red BackPack Fund (OPEN THIS WEEK, APPLY NOW)
https://www.globalgiving.org/redbackpackfund/
Sean Puffy Combs PPP Application Initiative
CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund
GoFund Me Small Business Relief Fund
https://www.gofundme.com/f/smallbusinessrelieffund
Thryv Small Business COVID-19 Grant Program
https://www.thryv.com/thryvfoundation/
Facebook For Business: Boost With Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/business/boost/grants
NFX Fast Seed Small Business Grant For Startups
Kiva Funds For Entrepreneurs
Verizon Small Business Recovery Fund
https://www.lisc.org/covid-19/verizon-small-business-recovery-fund/
The Doonie Fund
https://www.digitalundivided.com/dooniefund
Shea Moisture $1 Million Dollar Relief Fund
https://www.sheamoisturefund.com/apply-1
The Alice Fund: Business For All Relief
https://businessforall.helloalice.com/about
Main Vest: The Man Street Initiative
https://mainvest.com/main-street-initiative
James Beard Independent Restaurant Relief Fund
https://www.jamesbeard.org/relief-fund-application
The Opportunity Fund
Kabbage
https://www.kabbage.com/helpsmallbusiness
Google Small Business Grant Relief
https://blog.google/inside-google/company-announcements/commitment-support-small-businesses-and-crisis-response-covid-19
SBA Funding Programs
https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance
SMALL BUSINESS HOOKUPS
Loom For Teachers Free Business Relief
https://www.loom.com/blog/coronavirus-response
Audible FREE For Kids
https://stories.audible.com/start-listen
MailChimp Free Domains For Five Years
https://mailchimp.com/free-domains-statement/
Mastercard Small Business
https://www.mastercard.us/en-us/business/overview.html
TaskRabbit
https://www.taskrabbit.com/login
(Save $10 on your next task* with code SAVE10P at booking)
Yelp
https://blog.yelp.com/2020/03/yelp-covid-19-response-and-support-for-local-businesses
Hootsuite
https://hootsuite.com/pages/stay-connected
Shopify
https://help.shopify.com/en/manual/intro-to-shopify/pricing-plans/free-trial
WeTransfer
https://paste.bywetransfer.com/wfh2020
Box
https://account.box.com/signup/business?tl=oWgBWV
Jamm
https://jammhq.typeform.com/to/m0mbZw
Zoho
MENTAL & WELLNESS
CORE Power Yoga Free Classes
https://www.corepoweryogaondemand.com/keep-up-your-practice
Headspace
https://www.headspace.com/work/covid-19
Scribed
https://www.scribd.com/?lohp=2
