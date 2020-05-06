Snoop Dogg Joins All-In Challenge Offering Unique Experience

Rap legend Snoop Dogg is the latest celeb to join the popular “All-In Challenge.” Snoop has offered one lucky fan and a friend the change to meet him at his mansion, tickets to see a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game and Los Angeles Chargers football matchup from his private suites. The winner will also receive a 500-dollar shopping spree at the rap star’s Snoopy’s clothing store. All the proceeds raised will benefit Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry.

