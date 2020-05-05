Prince fans will now have a chance to listen to unreleased music from the legendary superstar. According to a press release from SiriusXM, the limited-run Prince Channel will air an unreleased two-hour demo of his 2006 album, “3121.” The online radio service also stated that comedian Katt Williams will host the two hours of unheard music. Additionally, the channel will include a takeover from Sheila E. and special playlists from Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who all worked with Prince.

Who would like to see a ‘Minneapolis Funk’ channel with nothing but unreleased music from Prince proteges’? Imagine, The Time, Sheila E., The Family, Tamara And The Seen, Jesse Johnson, Mazerati!

Prince Radio Channel To Air Unreleased Music was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 100.3 RNB: