During this week’s “Well Connected,” where we talk about what’s trendy, Mina SayWhat welcomes Style Strategist Bridgett Battles to talk about Zoom Etiquette. With people working from home during the pandemic we are seeing more zoom meeting fails then ever before. Mina and Bridget provide some tips to help you being your at home A game even in a pandemic!

