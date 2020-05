US Congressman Brenden Boyle called Mina SayWhat on 100.3 RNB to offer some help to those in Philly trying to navigate the corona virus pandemic. They cover the governments PPP loan (small business loans), the mortgage and rent freeze, and problems with getting a stimulus check and what to do if you are having any issues.

boyle.house.gov has corona virus related assistance.

Also On 100.3 RNB: