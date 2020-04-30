LeBron James Hosting ‘Graduate Together’, A Virtual All-Star Graduation Event

Due to the coronavirus global pandemic, a lot of graduates won’t get the chance to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas. LeBron James and some of his famous friends will be making sure they get that honor.

Wednesday (Apr.29) Lebron announced that he will be hosting Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 on May 16. Bron’s event will take place one day after Oprah’s graduation live stream event. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the one-honor special will air simultaneously on broadcast networks CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC.

If you have cut the cord, you can watch the event on YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and TikTok as well. Bron will be joined by other athletes, musicians, and celebrities like The Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, Ben Platt, Lena Waithe, Megan Rapinoe, Pharrell Williams, Bad Bunny, Malala Yousafzai, Chika, YBN Cordae, Loren Gray, H.E.R., Brandan Bmike Odums and Charli D’Amelio.

In a statement, James spoke on the event:

“We learned early on in our work with students and families in Akron that education is so much more than academics. It’s about a shared experience, a journey we’re all on together — students, parents, educators, community members, and everyone around them. With that not being possible right now, we’ve been working to find ways to help families get through this really difficult time. These students have worked incredibly hard for this, and there’s no way we can let that go unrecognized. While this won’t be the graduation experience they were supposed to get, we hope we can still give them something special because they deserve it.”

James’ LeBron James Family Foundation and its I PROMISE School will be joined by Laurene Powell Jobs’ XQ Institute and the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) to host the virtual graduation ceremony. The event will also raise money for families impacted by school closures due to the coronavirus global pandemic via DonorsChoose and America’s Food Fund.

