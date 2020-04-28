BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Quarantine Beauty Sales You Need to Get Your Hands On This Week

Hello Beautiful Staff

Another week, another slew of beauty sales you’ll want to get your hands on. While you may be up to your heels in beauty finds, there’s nothing wrong with adding a bit more to your collection. After all, there is no telling how lone we will be stuck inside. So, it’s best to stock up on all of your favorites while the sales are on!

In true HelloBeautiful fashion, it’s time to get your credit card handy and surf the Internet for the best beauty products to shop this week!

1.NAILS.INC

If you nails are struggling through the pandemic, Nails.Inc is coming in major clutch to get your nails in order. Take advantage of a cool 15% off of all Nails.INC products ranging from nail polish duos and singles to help you perfect your at-home manicure. Exclusively at Sephora, use the code SPRINGSAVE to reap all of the benefits

2. WLDKAT

If you decided to hop on the CBD skincare wave, you’re going to love this sale! WLDKAT is giving first-time buyers 20% off your first purchase! Feel free to stock up on cleansers, skin tonics, gel creams and more to get your skin in order.

3. NORDSTROM

In the mood for some self-care shopping? Well, Nordstrom is rewarding you! Shop LANO skincare products and get a free Tinted Balm!

4. ULTA

Find yourself running low on hair care goodies? Enjoy Ulta’s BOGO sale on Not Your Mother’s Haircare with buy one and get one for 50% off. Only travel sizes and kits are excluded from the sale. If you need makeup brushes, EcoTools has also jumped on the BOGO bandwagon with buy two get one product free.

5. FENTY BEAUTY

Can’t get enough of Bad Gal Riri’s makeup finds? Get a Killawatt Highlighter in Trophy Wife for $5 with any $25+ purchase at FENTY BEAUTY. This deal ends at April 29, 2020 at midnight! Get the Gloss Bomb Double Take Lip Duo at $29 ($38 value).

