Michelle Obama Announces Documentary Coming To Netflix

Michelle Obama is moving from print to the television screen. The former first lady announced a new documentary with the same name as her memoir, “Becoming.” Netflix will carry the film when it makes its debut on May 6th. Obama explained it will share the stories of who she met on her book tour following its release. Her book was a best-selling hardcover in 2018 and she took it on a tour spanning over 30 cities.

