Free HBO Ends Thursday

If you’ve been gobbling up the hundreds of free hours of HBO, you’ve only got a few days left to finish up your binge watching. The premium cable channel’s free streaming goes back behind the paywall Thursday after a free month of access. On April 3rd, HBO unlocked full seasons of nine original series, including “The Sopranos,” “Veep,” “The Wire,” “Succession,” “True Blood,” and “Barry.” Home Box Office’s single biggest giveaway in its history came as the COVID-19 lockdown kept Americans home bound. By the way, HBO Max is coming May 27th.

