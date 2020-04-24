Warner Music Group is pooling several of their artists and songwriters to participate in the inaugural PlayOn Fest. Execs announced the virtual festival Wednesday, citing that the concert is to support the World Health Organization. In a press release, organizers for PlayOn Fest say the event will be hosted by LL Cool J and will feature artists like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Anderson .Paak, Cardi B, Gucci Mane and many others. It will also feature a look-back at the late Nipsey Hussle’s “Victory Lap” album release show. The three-day event kicks off on Friday at noon EST and will stream live for 72 hours straight exclusively via Songkick’s YouTube channel.

(Source-Grammy.com)

LL Cool J To Host, Cardi B, Anderson. Paak perform Virtual PlayOn Fest was originally published on wtlcfm.com

JC

