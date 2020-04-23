Jason Derulo Loses A Bet And Has To Shave His Eyebrows Off!? [Video]

CLOSE
Anybody that has a TikTok knows how LIT Jason Derulo account is. From nailing all dance challenges, funny skits &  even showing off his baking skills!

Derulo’s latest TikTok might be the craziest one thus far where he challenged his friend in a basketball shoot out. The first one to miss first has to shave off their eyebrows. Guess who missed first?! Check out the video to see. YIKES!

View this post on Instagram

Had to shave my eyebrow for a bet

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

For confirmation that Derulo was a man of his word here is the results to losing the bet.

View this post on Instagram

How long this $h!t gon’ take to grow back

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

 

 

