PHILLY: WHO IS HIRING RIGHT NOW??

With unemployment rising daily, Classix know the importance in being able to provide for your family. Below is a list of credible companies hiring during this time.

• Instacart says it’s looking to hire 300,000 contract workers over the next three months.

• Amazon says it’s looking to hire 175,000 new workers for its fulfillment centers and delivery network.

• CVS Health is hiring 50,000 employees to serve in various capacities across its business.

• Dollar General says it’s looking to add 50,000 employees by the end of April.

• Walmart is hiring 50,000 workers for its distribution and fulfillment centers.

• Ace Hardware is hiring 30,000 people to work in its stores nationwide.

• Lowe’s is hiring 30,000 employees to meet the demand created by the coronavirus.

• Dollar Tree, which is also the parent company of Family Dollar, is hiring 25,000 workers for its stores and distribution centers.

• Walgreens is hiring 25,000 employees for permanent and temporary roles.

• TTEC is hiring people to fill 10,000 work-from-home roles.

• Chewy is hiring 10,000 people to help it meet increased demand.

• Domino’s is hiring up to 10,000 employees across the country for various roles inside the company.

• Target is hiring nearly 10,000 employees for its operations across the country.

• PepsiCo says it plans to hire 6,000 employees over the coming months.

• Rite Aid is hiring 5,000 people to work in their stores and distribution centers.

• Big Lots is hiring 5,000 people to help meet increased demand.

• Outschool is looking to hire 5,000 teachers to start offering online classes.

• Capital One is hiring for more than 1,300 roles across the U.S.

• Better.com is hiring 1,000 employees — with a focus on hospitality employees.

• Liberty Mutual is looking to hire more than 400 people to fill open roles.

• DocuSign is hiring people for over 400 positions.

• First Republic Bank is hiring 300 people for open positions.

• Nestle USA is hiring more than 200 people.

• Post Consumer Brands is hiring more than 100 people for roles.

• Foundation Medicine is hiring more than 100 people for open positions.

• The U.S. Census is hiring an unknown number of employees.

• BJ’s Wholesale Club is hiring an unknown number of employees.

• Blue Apron is looking to hire an unknown number of employees in New Jersey and California.

• Support.com is hiring an unknown number of workers for remote positions.

Click HERE for more information

PHILLY: WHO IS HIRING RIGHT NOW?? was originally published on classixphilly.com

nscrevn

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: