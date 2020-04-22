SHEILA E. REIGNS SUPREME: After Prince Grammy Salute

Legendary Sheila E. has every reason to celebrate. The world-renowned artist, who irrefutably hails as one of Prince’s most talented and illustrious protégés, was the musical director par excellence for the star-studded “Let’s Go Crazy” The Grammy Salute to Prince which aired on the 4th anniversary of the iconic genius’s death. Sheila, along with co-directors Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, orchestrated an evening hosted by Maya Rudolph and filled with riveting performances from some of the most influential acts in the industry including Earth Wind & Fire, H.E.R., Usher, John Legend, Morris Day & The Time, Mavis Staples and more.

With millions tuning in with great anticipation, Sheila E. commanded the evening with an unmatched performance laced with electrifying vigor and enthralling charisma. As if she embodied the spirit of Prince himself, she paid homage to her mentor with musical perfection while decked out in a custom-tailored lemon-yellow pantsuit with purple embellishments that looked as if it was selected right out of Prince’s closet. Per usual, Sheila put her entire being into her performance and it was pretty much the icing on the cake.

And speaking of lemons and cake, Sheila E. just released a highly anticipated single entitled “Lemon Cake.” The catchy tune and fun lyrics gives us a sneak peek into the storyline about the special treat she used to personally make for her dear friend and former fiancé, Prince. We can only conclude that it must have been one heck of a dessert because Sheila and her lemon cake seemed to have rubbed Apollonia’s sweet tooth the wrong way. The former Purple Rain co-star, who has been in obscurity for a few decades, took to her Facebook account for what some celebrities and fans have deemed as a jealous “meltdown.” Apollonia posted at length her displeasure with Sheila being in the spotlight, but Sheila never flinched – partly because she was too busy juggling recent appearances on Good Morning America, Extra TV, interviewing with Billboard, SiriusXM and various news outlets.

Following the famous advice of First Lady Michelle Obama, “When they go low, we go high!” Sheila E. has remained on the high road basking in the celebration of life and continuing to use her gifts to make the world a happier place. Her music not only provides a source of great entertainment, but it also serves as a vehicle of healing and inspiration. Elevate Oakland is a charity founded by Sheila where she takes personal time to motivate at-risk and challenged youth with empowering music sessions. She has personally provided instruments and invaluable time and guidance to change the lives of countless young people. Her social media accounts are a place where others are encouraged, young people have their gifts spotlighted, and positive thoughts are shared regularly. That’s exactly what the world needs – in addition to love. Sheila knows this as she released a video on Easter Sunday to “What the World Needs Now Is Love, Sweet Love,” a song that appeared on her last album entitled, Iconic. It’s clear that if we had to judge the situation based on the way things seem, our unanimous vote is that Sheila E. continues to Reign Supreme! Follow Sheila E. on Twitter and IG: @SheilaEDrummer

