JLo, Arod Looking Into Buying New York Mets

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are looking into buying a baseball team. Variety reports the engaged couple are working with JPMorgan Chase to raise the capital to make a bid for the New York Mets. The team is currently owned by the Wilpon family who were in talks to sell 80-percent of the team last year. Who would you think will buy in with JLo and Arod in having possible ownership of the New York Mets?

