Rest In Power Purple One: Prince Gifs For Every Mood

On this day, April 21, 2016, the most beautiful men to ever walk this earth left this earth: Prince. The Purple One was only 57-years-old.
Yet, on this sad day, we are instead going to honor this iconic singer by turning up his catalog of music and bump to “Little Red Corvette,” “Purple Rain,” “Pink Cashmere,” and countless others. Another way to celebrate him is by appreciating his humor, which is captured in the following gifs that know his well-known and loved eye rolls, shady side-eyes and complete blank stares.
Man, he had perfect comedic timing.
Get into some of these Prince gifs for every mood.
When You Gone Off The Henny And Your Man Crush Texts You ‘WYD’
When Your Man Does The Dishes After You Cook
When You Trying To Leave The Club But Your Best Friend Continues To Be Nice To The Ugly Dude Who Is Hitting On Her
When Someone Asks You To Hit The Club After A Bottomless Mimosa Brunch
Anytime Anyone Says “All Lives Matter” After You Say “Black Lives Matter”
When You Told Your Girl ‘That N*gga Ain’t Sh*t’ And He Does Some ‘Ain’t Sh*t’ Activity And You’re Trying To Hold Back Your ‘I Told You So’
When You Regret Asking Him Over For ‘Netflix And Chill’
When Someone Sends You A Work Email On The Weekend And Expects You To Respond Immediately
Rest in power Prince! We will never forget you.
RELATED LINKS:
Legendary Singer Prince Found Dead
His Fashion Shall Reign: Prince’s Personal Designers Release An Inspired Capsule Collection
11 NeNe Leakes Gifs For Every Occasion In Life
Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016
Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016
1. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 1 of 25
2. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 2 of 25
3. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 3 of 25
4. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 4 of 25
5. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 5 of 25
6. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 6 of 25
7. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 7 of 25
8. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 8 of 25
9. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 9 of 25
10. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 10 of 25
11. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 11 of 25
12. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 12 of 25
13. GettySource:Getty 13 of 25
14. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 14 of 25
15. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 15 of 25
16. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 16 of 25
17. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 17 of 25
18. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 18 of 25
19. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 19 of 25
20. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 20 of 25
21. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 21 of 25
22. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 22 of 25
23. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 23 of 25
24. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 24 of 25
25. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 25 of 25
Rest In Power Purple One: Prince Gifs For Every Mood was originally published on hellobeautiful.com