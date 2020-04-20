Philadelphia Offers Mothers Free Formula and Diapers During Pandemic

Families in Philadelphia have been faced with major financial hardship since many people have been left unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With more than over 406,000 people filing for unemployment benefits in Pennslyvania, the city of Philadelphia has stepped up to help families in need by setting up distribution sites offering free baby supplies for mothers and women who are expecting.

The initiative aims to help struggling mothers obtain a variety of resources including baby food, diapers, and free cribs available for pickup at locations throughout Philly.

City Officials are is also providing virtual classes on breastfeeding along with other pregnancy and family support programs for those expecting.

To be able to receive these resources, families are only asked to provide distribution sites with their name, phone number, and zip code for tracking purposes.

Free cribs are being made available through the Maternity Care Coalition, which will deliver free Pack n’ Play cribs to families in need. To get a crib, call 215-989-3589 or fill out the online form first.

To see the list of the baby supply distribution sites in your area, click here.

