Damon Dash is going to have to pay a six-figure sum after losing a recent lawsuit. Sources say the hip-hop mogul was ordered to cough up 300-thousand dollars plus interest to author Edwyna Brooks after she claimed they’d made a deal in 2015 for Dash to direct a mafia film called “Mafietta” that was based on her books. Brooks filed the lawsuit last year saying that Dash wasted valuable time and resources on various “side projects” while filming the movie, including shooting a music video. Although Brooks ultimately fired Dash, he allegedly tried to claim co-authorship of the film and sell it on iTunes without getting Brooks’ permission.

(Source–Bossip)

Damon Dash Ordered To Pay For Failed Mafia Movie was originally published on wtlcfm.com

JC

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: