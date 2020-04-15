Juicy Smolliét AKA Jussie Smollett Allegedly Hooked Up With One Of His Attackers

If anyone thought the ongoing saga of Jussie Smollett would go away quietly into the night, think again. A new report alleges that the former Empire actor was familiar with one of his attackers that prosecutors believe was staged.

Page Six has learned via a source that Smollett and Ambimbola “Abel” Osundairo were visitors of a Chicago bathhouse that catered to gay patrons. Osundairo and his brother worked as extras on the Lee Daniels television series and are thought to have been paid by Smollett to enact a racist and homophobic attack against the actor and singer.

From Page Six:

“They used to party together and he had a sexual relationship with [Abel]. They went to this affluent Chicago bathhouse multiple times and they had to show ID. It’s known as a bathhouse where a lot of affluent black gay men hang out. There should be a record [of their visits],” an insider told Page Six, adding that the bathhouse records may be subpoenaed in Smollett’s upcoming trial on charges of disorderly conduct.

The outlet goes on to add that the Osundairo brothers have denied being gay, suing Smollett’s lawyers for putting weight to the rumors that Smollett was involved with one of them romantically. Because of their Nigerian heritage, the brothers stated in their suit that Smollett’s legal team insinuating that they were gay put their lives at risk back in their home nation where homosexuality is outlawed and even punishable by death.

Smollett’s team hasn’t responded to this latest claim.

