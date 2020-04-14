(Video) Doug E. Fresh Drops Coronavirus Version Of “The Show”

Doug E. Fresh is yet another artist stepping up to the plate in an effort to help combat the coronavirus pandemic. The pioneering Hip Hop veteran linked up with Novant Health for a new song that relays an “important” message to the public. The track flips Doug E. Fresh and the Get Fresh Crew’s 1986 classic “The Show” but instead of the original lyrics, Doug E. raps about ways to take precautions during the unprecedented global crisis.

