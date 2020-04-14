Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons is introducing a new podcast soon. Simmons announced the new project titled “Lifestyles of Hip Hop Yogi” Sunday and cited that the show will feature a roster of guests from his “rolodex.” According to reports, the Def Jam founder plans to have special guest appearances from his celebrity friends in the industry to reflect on old times and to tap into what they are doing to sustain themselves for the next leg of their lives. Simmons has not shared when the podcast is going to arrive.

(Source–AllHipHop)

Russell Simmons Launching New Podcast was originally published on wtlcfm.com

JC

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: