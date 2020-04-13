Diddy and J-Lo Reunite For A Good Cause On Instagram Live

Diddy and Jennifer Lopez may not be together anymore, but it didn’t the old friends from reuniting to help provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday (Apr 12), Diddy kicked off his #DanceParty Fundraiser to help raise money for healthcare workers in underserved communities.

“Me and my family are having a dance-a-thon, the whole world is invited,” Diddy said via an Instagram announcement on Friday. “We on lockdown, but we want to dance. Let’s all dance together and raise money for our healthcare workers to let them know how much we appreciate them!”

On Sunday when the dance-a-thon kicked off, Diddy hosted a myriad of guests including Kevin Hart, LeBron James, Kelly Rowland, Megan Thee Stallion, and of course DJ Khaled; but none of them garnered as much attention as his ex-girlfriend and longtime friend, Jennifer Lopez–but there was no romantic reunion because fiance Alex Rodriguez was also invited to the virtual event.

“I probably taught you that,” J-Lo joked with Diddy as the two danced virtually on screen. “Did I teach you that?”

Diddy and J Lo are dancing to Suavemente on IG Live with over 100K viewers 😂😂😂😂 They’re raising money towards coronavirus efforts. Dope to see the former couple reunited. pic.twitter.com/1skhHEX3T8 — 🇰🇪🇺🇸 (@JMKTVShow) April 12, 2020

Although the two were having fun catching up, A-Ron soon joined the party showing he also had the moves to compliment the party.

“You and Mase like are his heroes, okay?” Lopez said. “It’s like every party we do, anything we do, it’s like ‘Put on Puffy and Mase.’”

In the midst of raising money for those in need, Diddy also took some time to show “Toosie Slide” some love, with creator Drake, as the Combs cartel showed the world how to do it with perfection.

But it wasn’t all dance moves, Diddy took some time to address his name being mentioned in Verzuz conversations, noting that he has no plans on participating because he doesn’t believe that no matter the competition–the battle wouldn’t be fair to his opponent.

“Hey yo this for everyone out there that wants the smoke and wants to battle and all that, I am letting ya’ll know my catalog is not regular,” Diddy said. “It’s a resume of things from the time I entered the game at 19 and you gon’ have to deal with all of that sh*t from “Dolly My Baby” to Jodeci, to Mary J. Blige–I have a plethora of hits. So trust me, leave me out of it because I can take on teams and whoever just against the Bad Boy catalog-yes I’m talking my sh*t.”

Diddy said y’all don’t want no smoke lmaoo. He said “my catalog ain’t regular” 😂🔥 Period. pic.twitter.com/GYiVYyfhEr — Misa Amane Deserved BETTER 💀❤️ (@Snow_Blacck) April 12, 2020

Check out some of the celebs showing off their dance moves below.

Megan Thee Stallion doing the Savage challenge on Diddy’s story is the best thing on the internet right now pic.twitter.com/5I6kFvRtrY — 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐬 (@blkgirlsrelate) April 12, 2020

“By staying at home, that means we love our mothers & fathers, we love our babies, we love our health care workers…” – DJ Khaled on Diddy’s IG Live. This is one of the most beautiful moments of the night. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ETHFQ8lljw — HENRY O (@GidiLover) April 12, 2020

Diddy and Kelly Rowland. I can't wait to see Beyonce pic.twitter.com/PvPI03ou6H — WeGlobe (@iSellJoy) April 12, 2020

Diddy and his kids on live with LeBron & Bronny. Proud fathers. 👑👑 pic.twitter.com/gnnYlzM96i — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 12, 2020

Diddy and J-Lo Reunite For A Good Cause On Instagram Live was originally published on hiphopwired.com

tffhthewriter

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: