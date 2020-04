Why is the United States leading the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths? D.L. Hughley has an interesting take. Check out the audio above to hear his perspective.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

GED Section: Hate Is the Reason The U.S. Is In This Situation was originally published on blackamericaweb.com