Colin Kaepernick Has Not Signed With The NY Jets, But Will Reach Out To Team

While the world is still largely shut down fake news is still a thing. One story has been proven false but may lead to some real conversations.

On Thursday, April 9 rumors started circulating that Colin Kaepernick was being considered for a contract by a NFL team. TMZ is confirming that earlier reports of the New York Jets being interested in possibly signing that the former quarterback are not true. But according to the celebrity gossip site the Milwaukee, Wisconsin native is interested in joining Gang Green.

Harvey’s sources are reporting Colin feels that he would be able to add instant value to the team and will reach out to the AFC East squad privately. Even though he has not played in an NFL game since 2016 he is reportedly still training to stay in playing shape. Two weeks ago he posted a photo to his Instagram of him doing a home workout amidst the current quarantine.

Last week he confirmed he will be penning his memoir under his Kaepernick Publishing company which he launched to provide “opportunities for Black and Brown writers, authors, and creators to control their narratives and retain ownership”.

Kaepernick Publishing was founded to create opportunities for Black and Brown writers, authors, and creators to control their narratives and retain ownership. I am excited to announce the multi-project collaboration between myself, @KaepernickPub & @audible_com pic.twitter.com/ymwqXurTro — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 13, 2020

