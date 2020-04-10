CLOSE
Local News
HomeLocal News

Meek Mill Shows Off His Aim At The Gun Range [Video]

Meek Mill isn’t known for just making hits on the billboards but he also can make hits at the gun range? Meek Milly gives us a proper tutorial on how to shoot a gun with a Patek watch on. Considering that Meek wore a surgical mask to keep himself safe from the Coronavirus gives him bonus points.

Listen Live

No lie, Meek might have the best aim in Hip-Hop. Every rapper talks about how they have millions of guns and have great aim but, is it better than Meek’s? Check out the full video below!

 

View this post on Instagram

Does #meekmill got the best aim in hip hop???

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on

 

Related: Meek Mill’s Uncle Is In Critical Condition From COVID-19

Meek Mill Shows Off His Aim At The Gun Range [Video]  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly:
Close