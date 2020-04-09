Netflix is making it even easier for parents to monitor what their kids are watching. Movies and shows can now be removed by title. They can also be filtered based on the rating. Other updates include seeing a child’s viewing history, turning off autoplay and adding PINs to protect profiles.

See more on this story right here—–https://www.theverge.com/2020/4/8/21213397/netflix-profile-lock-pin-protection-how-to-set-up

Netflix Updates Parental Controls To Remove Movies, Shows was originally published on wtlcfm.com

