By HelloBeautiful Staff

Like many of us in the U.S., the Ayesha and Stephen Curry are home finding ways to make the time go by and spend some quality time together and with their children.

For the matriarch of the family and recent birthday girl , this is also a time to open up shop at home…the hair shop!

On Monday, she posted the cutest picture of her giving her 1-year-old son Canon a deep conditioner and scalp massage.

“Canon’s deep conditioning session Sat still like a champ for me. He saw a newborn baby getting their first bath and hair washed in a video and wanted me to wash his by daddy.”

Baby boy is relaxed and chillin’!

Like many other sistas’, Ayesha is also rocking a head full of braids during the quarantine.

In addition, during this coronavirus crisis, the Currys are also putting their money where their mouth is, donating 1 million meals to Their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. According to CNN, the organization will work with the Alameda County Community Food Bank and Oakland Unified School District on the initiative.

“We know the world is changing before our eyes in terms of dealing with the spread of coronavirus and we just found out that the Oakland Unified School District is closing the doors for the foreseeable future, so we want to intercede on behalf of the kids that rely on the daily services and try to help anyway we can,” the Golden State Warriors player said in the video.

“The statistics are really staggering. At least 18,000 kids rely on at least two meals a day from the school system, so we want to make sure that we rally around everyone and ensure that these kids are not wondering where their next meal is coming from,” Ayesha added.

We love to see it!

Ayesha Curry's At-Home Baby Hair Salon Is The Cutest Thing Ever!

