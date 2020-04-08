Joel Osteen is showcasing a few stars for his upcoming virtual Easter service. The mega-church pastor tagged hip-hop artist Kanye West, songstress Mariah Carey and actor Tyler Perry as special guests for his members of the Lakewood Church in Houston. Carey will be part of a tribute for workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and Perry is expected to speak during the service. Kanye and his Sunday Service choir will be performing from Los Angeles during the mass.

(Source–Bossip)

Virtual Easter Service to Star Kanye West and Mariah Carey was originally published on wtlcfm.com

JC

