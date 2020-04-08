Rapper Ja Rule Launches Brand Of Face Masks

Ja Rule is helping communities in need with face masks. The Queens-born rapper announced the launch of the new face masks Monday, citing that he collaborated with Iconn and NY Stars for the project. According to reports, the masks are 100-percent cotton and are certified by a company that tests for harmful substances. They are not only washable and adjustable, but they also protect against bacteria entering. Ja, whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins, says for every purchase, a portion will go towards the CDP COVID-19 response fund, which supports nonprofit organizations that cater to undeserved communities, healthcare workers, and hygiene promotion activities.

