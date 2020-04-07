SNL star Michael Che says his grandmother has died of the coronavirus

SNL’s Michael Che said in an Instagram post on Monday that his grandmother had died of COVID-19.
“im doing ok, considering,” Che wrote in a post entitled “open letter, by michael che.” “im obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone. but im also happy that shes not in pain anymore. and i also feel guilty for feeling happy.”
Che, who grew up in New York, has been a part of SNL since 2013 when he joined the show as an actor and writer. A year later, he became the first African-American to host the show’s “Weekend Update” segment.
