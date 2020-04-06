LISTEN: Toni Braxton’s New Single “Do It”

Toni Braxton is back with a new single and label. The seven time grammy winner has linked up with Island Records for her new track, “Do It.” This is Braxton’s first time releasing music since her 2018 project, Sex & Cigarettes. That album received three Grammy nominations including best R&B album and best R&B performance and best R&B song for “Long as I Live.”

According to Billboard, Island Records president/CEO Darcus Beese stated, “It’s an honor and pleasure to welcome the incomparable Toni Braxton to the Island Records family. Her legendary catalogue, unique sound and extraordinary artistry continue to set her apart. We look forward to the world hearing the new music.”

In the song, Braxton details the dilemma involved in ending an unhealthy relationship. The emotional ballad is very relatable and also offers hope to those in a similar situation.

