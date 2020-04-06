CLOSE
Here’s The Reason Why People Think Lori Harvey Is Pregnant With Future’s Baby

The Internet is ablaze today with rumors that a certain socialite is expecting her first child with her (very fertile) rapper boo. Like a number of people who are currently quarantined, Lori Harvey tuned in to last night’s T Pain VS. Lil Jon Instagram Live battle. 

After posting a video showing her watching the two going head to head, however, several people noticed a sonogram placed near her TV.

The video caused quite the commotion from Toxic Twitter who speculated that Lori accidentally revealed that she’s pregnant with Future’s child.

But not so fast, the sonogram actually isn’t hers. Yet, anyway.

The sonogram actually belongs to Lori’s older sister Morgan Hawthorn who’s currently expecting her second child. Lori is apparently quarantined with her sis and has been sharing Instagram stories of herself having family time.

Morgan recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram with help from her 5-year-old daughter. “Elle has some news to share with you all! ❤” Morgan captioned an announcement video.

View this post on Instagram

Elle has some news to share with you all! ❤️

A post shared by Morgan Hawthorne (@morgan_janel) on

 

This is the second time Lori’s faced pregnancy rumors. Back when she was dating Diddy, people thought she was expecting because the music mogul, 50, was spotted caressing her stomach.

If Lori was pregnant she would’ve joined the looong list of women who’ve had a baby with the FreeBandz honcho. Eliza Reign is still engrossed in a paternity battle with the rapper over her daughter Reign Wilburn, another woman, Cindy Parker, settled out of court with Future over the paternity of her son Legend Ary Wilburn.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

[caption id="attachment_1972101" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty[/caption] It’s always interesting how men get upset when women do what they do and treat them like they treat us.  Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] Case in point…Lori Harvey, step-daughter to Steve Harvey, is getting raked over the coals for doing what a 22-year-old single woman should be doing…playing the field, auditioning men and living her best life. See, the young woman has been linked with multiple men from Trey Songz to Justin Combs and called off her engagement Memphis Depay.  But folks, like Future, who may have thought Lori was serious about him too, got salty and tried to come for her last month when pics of her and Trey surfaced showing her trying to avoid the camera. Apparently, Future and Lori may have been dating. “You ducked too late. I see you. I like that, it’s cute. Cute, keep it up.”   Now, Lori has deleted all of her picks of Trey and was recently seen canoodling with race car driver Lewis Hamilton, that and there are rumors that Future is now calling Lori a “thot.” Whatever the came may be, Black Twitter is rejoicing, hyping the young woman up and giving her praise for doing her own thing.

Here’s The Reason Why People Think Lori Harvey Is Pregnant With Future’s Baby  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

