A new Disney dream job is making wishes come true. The website ‘Review-dot-org’ will pay ten lucky people to watch one movie on Disney-plus. The job includes a free subscription for a year and 200-bucks. The site says it’s a little something to make life easier amid all the social distancing. Go online for details and apply by April 10th.

Get Paid $200 To Watch Disney Movie, Free Subscription was originally published on wtlcfm.com

JC

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: