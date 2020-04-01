Meek Mill got a public service announcement for everyone: Stop The Violence!
While the Philadelphia rapper’s been going hard with his new social justice crusade and doing what he can to point out abuse of power at the hands of authorities, he hasn’t forgotten that we also have a habit of inflicting harm on our own even in the face of a pandemic. Taking to Twitter to address as much, Meek questioned “what happened to our mindframe in certain cities” as we duck from cover from the coronavirus only to kill each other on these blocks.
While we’re not sure what exactly spurred Meek to call out the nonsense on Twitter, we applaud his attempt to bring attention to the violence going on in Illadelphia.
But he didn’t stop there. Meek pointed out that the way of life we become accustomed to has “brainwashed” us into accepting failure as our fate and implores the youth to “at least try to win” in life.
He’s right. Before giving up and just accepting the struggle as your destiny, it wouldn’t kill you to try to make a change and break the cycle for yourself and your family. Meek knows this reality all too well and implores his hometown to make that change and become their best selves.
Ya heard?!
Meek Mill Calls On Philadelphia To Stop Killing Each Other, Says “We Smarter Than That” was originally published on hiphopwired.com