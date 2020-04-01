Meek Mill Calls On Philadelphia To Stop Killing Each Other, Says “We Smarter Than That”

Meek Mill got a public service announcement for everyone: Stop The Violence!

While the Philadelphia rapper’s been going hard with his new social justice crusade and doing what he can to point out abuse of power at the hands of authorities, he hasn’t forgotten that we also have a habit of inflicting harm on our own even in the face of a pandemic. Taking to Twitter to address as much, Meek questioned “what happened to our mindframe in certain cities” as we duck from cover from the coronavirus only to kill each other on these blocks.

While we’re not sure what exactly spurred Meek to call out the nonsense on Twitter, we applaud his attempt to bring attention to the violence going on in Illadelphia.

The amount of animosity built up in my hood got the young bulls killing each other 200mph while a virus chasing their parents down to kill them too! Somebody gotta identify what happened to our mindframe in certain cities! The hate level too high for blacks — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) March 31, 2020

But he didn’t stop there. Meek pointed out that the way of life we become accustomed to has “brainwashed” us into accepting failure as our fate and implores the youth to “at least try to win” in life.

One day we gotta have the convo about the hood mindframe n#%gas being brainwashed to fail …

simple as- if you went to jail 5 times for selling dope try weed or a job “switch it up” if you got shot on that corner twice “it’s ya life” try a new area … at least try to win! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) March 31, 2020

He’s right. Before giving up and just accepting the struggle as your destiny, it wouldn’t kill you to try to make a change and break the cycle for yourself and your family. Meek knows this reality all too well and implores his hometown to make that change and become their best selves.

I’m speaking on my city.. I just know we smarter than that! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) March 31, 2020

Ya heard?!

Meek Mill Calls On Philadelphia To Stop Killing Each Other, Says “We Smarter Than That” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

O

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: