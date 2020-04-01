Philly: Chick-A-Boom Opens A Walk Up Window For Customers To Pick Up Food

Who doesn’t love some Chick-A-Boom!? If you are from Philadelphia you for sure have had a chicken sandwich at Chick-A-Boom or even have bumped into their mascot in mid traffic.
Due to COVID-19 many businesses have gotten stale and had to close down, but not Chick-A-Boom! They have opened up a walk up window for customers. They will be serving only 100 combos a day so make sure you get yours before it’s too late!
Hey Boomers 👋🏽 Your Comments, DMs & Prayers Have Been Answered! Tomorrow We’ll Be Opening Chick-A-Boom West Walk Up Window 🙌🏽🙌🏽 Boomers Walk Up, Place Your Order, And It Will Be Brought Out To You! 🗣First Come First Serve! 100 Combos Only‼️ Stay Tuned For The Opening Time💥💥
