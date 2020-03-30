Coronavirus Updates: Dr. MJ Collier Tells How To Properly Wear A Mask [VIDEO]

Friend of the show, Dr. MJ Collier discusses the latest on coronavirus. He explains the proper way to wear a protective mask during the pandemic. Also, if you plan on making your own mask during the shortage, he shares what type of fabric to use.

Rickey mentions ways at home he cleans his house with limited resources and Dr. MJ Collier confirms some at-home remedies.

Tune in to the show every weekday to get the latest coronavirus updates.

@IndiaMonee , WRNB Philly

