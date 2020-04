The department of justice is asking to keep suspects behind bars without trails due to the coronavirus pandemic. They’re looking for emergancy powers for judges to be able to suspend trials in emergent situations and allow congress to hold video conferences without the defendants consent. Critics say this would violate constitutional rights.

Jazzy Report: They’re Trying To Strip Our Rights Away was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris

