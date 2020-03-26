In today’s tea, Kanye West plans to add an interesting touch to his Wyoming mansion.

Actor Jussie Smollett reemerges from his personal quarantine onto social media with a new song to help fans during this time.

Also, Tyler Perry listened to fans who dragged him for the wigs in his latest movie, A Fall From Grace. He says the wig stylists are new and they’re getting it together.

Gary’s Tea: Jussie Smollett Drops New Song, Tyler Perry’s New Wigs, & More [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

@IndiaMonee , WRNB Philly

