Michelle Obama Says She’s Just Netflix & Chillin’ With Her Girls During Quarantine

If you were concerned about how the Obamas were doing during the coronavirus, especially Sasha and Malia, don’t worry, everyone is home, safe and chilling.

During a recent self-quarantine phone interview with Ellen Degeneres, our #FOREVERFLOTUS spilled all the tea about how the former First Family is surviving the coronavirus crisis.

“Always brightens my day to get a call from my friend Ellen, especially on this rainy Monday at home. Practicing social distancing can be difficult, but it doesn’t have to mean feeling isolated and alone. When I start getting a little restless, I know that picking up the phone and calling a loved one can do wonders to calm my mood and lift my spirits,” the former First lady wrote in an Instagram post of the video of their conversation.

During the actual call from Monday, Michelle told the talk show host that she, the girls and her beloved hubby former President Obama are doing well and just trying to “structure” their days.

“We’re just trying to structure our days,” she said over the phone. “We’re just trying to, you know, just keep a routine going. But we also got a little Netflix and chilling happening.”

“Everybody’s home. The girls are back because colleges are now online. So they’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes and I think Barack is—I don’t know where he is. He was on the phone on a conference call. I just got finished with a conference call.”

The fashion icon also joked about having the girls back home, so soon after she and Barack had happily become empty nesters.

“My condolences that the kids are home,” DeGeneres quipped, adding “Because you were saying how happy you are that they’re gone.”

“I know, I shouldn’t have boasted about that. The gods are getting me back,” the 56-year-old mother of two joked back.

The former First Lady also expressed her concern and empathy for those who are feeling the disastrous economic effects from this pandemic.

“I feel for all the folks who are going to suffer because of what’s going to happen to the economy and we have to be mindful about what we’re going to do to support those folks when this quarantine is over,” she said, “and people are looking at what’s left of their businesses and their lives.”

“But on the positive side,” she continued, “I know for us, it’s forced us to continue to sit down with each other, have real conversations, really ask questions and figure out how to keep ourselves occupied without just TV or computers.”

Finally, Michelle stressed the importance of coming together and leaning on others to get us through these dark times.

“When times are bad, having each other, having your health, we can do with a lot less. And I think that’s an important lesson I want my kids to understand as they get out there in the world–be grateful for what you have and be ready to share it when the time comes.”

MAN, WE DO WE MISS THEM IN THE WHITE HOUSE!

RELATED NEWS:

Some Of Us Are Really Worried About Catching The Coronavirus

#CoronaHair: Celebrity Women Are Rocking Braids During The Quarantine

7 Beauty Sales To Take Advantage Of During The Quarantine

Michelle Obama Says She’s Just Netflix & Chillin’ With Her Girls During Quarantine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com