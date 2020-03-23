Unsung Live: At Home With Kenny Lattimore

TODAY AT 4P! Kenny Lattimore brings us Unsung Live: At home series of performances intimate conversations. Kenny Lattimore will perform his original music today, Monday March 23rd at 4 PM EST. His latest album, Vulnerable is available for download. To watch, follow @tvonetv on Instagram and Facebook to receive notifications. We are mostly all stuck in the house during the quarantine for COVID-19 so what better way to past time then some good music! Rae Holiday will kick off the stream with a short Q&A. Set your reminders, this will NOT be a performance you wanna miss!

Lives Stream On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tvonetv/

