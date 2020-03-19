Three Members Of The Philadelphia 76er’s Tested Positive For COVID-19

This just in, three members from the Philadelphia 76er’s have tested positive for the Coronavirus. It has been a crazy couple of weeks starting with the Utah Jazz being the first team in the NBA that came out publicly saying they have players that tested positive for COVID-19 (Rudy Gobert & Donovan Mitchell).

Following the Jazz were the Brooklyn Nets that have Kevin Durant & 2 more unnamed players that tested positive for the virus. As we wait now for the results from our Philadelphia 76er’s keep the organization in your thoughts and prayers.

Three members of the 76ers organization have received positive tests for coronavirus. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 19, 2020

