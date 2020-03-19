Omarion finally gives us the details on why B2K was ripped from The Millennium Tour in an interview and details on their relationship. Omarion is still unbothered and making his checks.

Speaking of checks, Kelis will be getting Netflix checks with her new show Cooked with Cannabis.

If you’re needing some exercise, Debbie Allen is offering free dance classes via live stream to keep moving during the quarantine.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Omarion Explains Why B2K Broke Up, Kelis Lands New Show On Netflix & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

India Monee' , WRNB Philly

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: